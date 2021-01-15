What’s Driving You Crazy? – The final phase of the Centennial Bowl project is underway.

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The push to the finish line is under way where the 95 meets the 215 northern beltway. Let’s go . . .”Centennial Bowling!”

The final phase of the project is highlighted by three new freeway connections: South 95 to west 215. West 215 to north 95 – and east 215 to north 95. And while it’s not technically considered a freeway connection, I think it’s a pretty big deal – and, actually kind of cool – to connect the east & west sides of the 95 *not* using a freeway. With these brand new connections, you’ll be able to get to and from Oso Blanca on the west and Sky Pointe on the east – from either north or south of the beltway.

Next week, we’ll go over the individual plans for both Oso Blanca and Sky Pointe. And there’s more on the trail planned for the area that we mentioned a few weeks ago.

But don’t expect any of this to happen right away. N-DOT says this $155m part of the Centennial Bowl is scheduled for completion – – in early 2024

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

