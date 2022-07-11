LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The viewer email conversation about cars with expired tags rolls along.

Bob weighs in:

“I see dozens of cars every week with paper tags a month or more past due. I even saw one that expired in march of 2020. Over 2 years ago. How much money is the state losing from these scofflaws?”

Dianne’s on that same page, asking me to:

“Please include in your report the loss of revenue.”

Besides law enforcement and how they deal with this issue, it’s also time to see if the nevada dept of motor vehicles – and maybe even ndot – want to weigh in. Stay tuned for the next episode of: “as the expired tags turn.”

Thanks again to bob and dianne – and *everyone* who’s written in on this topic

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone.