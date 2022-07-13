LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The ongoing conversation about cars with expired tags now includes the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.

Our most recent report regarding viewers’ frustration about cars on the road with expired tags included Bob asking:

“How much money is the state losing from these scofflaws?”

And Dianne also asking about “the loss of revenue.”

Thanks now to the Nevada DMV for weighing in with this tweet:

“There’s no way to track how many vehicles aren’t registered so we can’t provide an estimate of lost revenue.” The tweet continues: “Late motorists have to pay all of the back fees, late fees and penalties and the full fees for the year ahead once they do register.”

The DMV also tweeted that they have sworn officers issuing citations to improperly registered cars, 2 here in the south. 1 in northern Nevada.

