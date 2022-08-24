LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Officially, it hasn’t even been a year, but for anyone who’s driven on Charleston between Las Vegas Blvd and Eastern recently it feels like it’s been going on for 5 years.

There have been countless days like the one shown in the video with this story – where you’re down to one slow painful lane. And guess what? Starting at 9 tonight, it’s going to get worse.

The City of Las Vegas is completely shutting down the intersection of Charleston and Eastern for up to 6 days. It’s scheduled to run until 5 Monday morning to put those giant concrete storm drain boxes underground as part of a $51-million project in coordination with the Regional Flood Control District.

If you don’t have to go anywhere near Charleston, Eastern and Fremont through the weekend – don’t.

Try Sahara, Bonanza or Stewart for east/west travel, and Las Vegas Blvd or Maryland Pkwy for north/south travel.

If you do have to be in the area, there are several detour options:

Northbound Eastern will be detoured to eastbound Charleston;

Southbound Eastern will be detoured to westbound Charleston;

Eastbound Charleston will be detoured to southbound Eastern, then eastbound Sahara Avenue; and

Westbound Charleston will be detoured to Fremont Street and then to southbound Eastern.

And hang in there. This project is expected to run through all of next year, with completion scheduled by January of 2024.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone.