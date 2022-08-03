LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Viewer John wants to know “What happened to the showgirl statues on Las Vegas Blvd across from The Strat?”

First, some background: When the City of Las Vegas put that fancy arch thingy next to The Strat, they also built a photo opp nearby with an oversized roulette wheel, giant dice and gambling chips – along with two showgirl statues. But a few weeks ago, the showgirls disappeared! So what happened? Did someone complain? Were they kidnapped? It turns out it’s Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman thinking BIG about those 25 foot tall showgirls:

“I felt they were way too small. So they are being reborn as two new showgirls, 50 feet tall!”

But don’t worry about the original statues: they’ve already found a new home where Las Vegas Blvd splits off at 4th street near the Arts District.

As for when the twice-as-big showgirls move in near The Strat, the city’s Jace Radke has the perfect showbiz answer: “Coming soon!”

Thanks for your question, john!

