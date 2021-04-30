What’s Driving You Crazy? – The case of missing light poles near the Centennial Bowl

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A question about light poles near where US95 meets the northern 215 beltway. Let’s go . . “Centennial Bowling!”

This isn’t directly in the Centennial Bowl, but it sure is in the neighborhood. Viewer Kenneth writes about the 215 beltway around Ann Rd:

“The section has been finished for a couple years – but there are, like, 37 missing poles. The center barrier was built to have large light poles, but they’ve never been installed. What happened? The newly constructed section of the 215 by Revere and Lamb has light poles.”

Kenneth, that part of the 215 is controlled by Clark County. Spokesman Dan Kulin tells me:

“The plan is to install the poles/lights with a future project. I don’t have a timeline for it yet.”

So that may not be a whole lot to go on, Kenneth, but at least the county is aware of the missing light poles. Thanks again for writing in

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.



