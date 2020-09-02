What’s Driving You Crazy? – The bumpy rollercoaster ride on the 95 eastbound from the Spaghetti Bowl

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – This one even drives the Nevada Dept of Transportation a little crazy: the humpity-bumpity-rollercoaster-ride on the 95/515 heading east out of the Spaghetti Bowl.

NDOT director Kristina Swallow doesn’t exactly put it that way when welcoming you to their website about the project:

“This project will address the aging infrastructure and congestion along Interstate 515 through downtown Las Vegas.”

It’s called “the Downtown Access Project” with an interactive website that gives you the chance to comment on any or all of the slides there. From the wear and tear on 40 & 50-year-old parts of the freeway to specifics about the widening, how some streets in the area *could* end up permanently closed – – and how long it all might take. Even the casual driver might want to check out the website:

NDOT’s Downtown Access Project

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s driving YOU crazy, email IS GREAT, AND SO ARE PICTURES AND OR VIDEOS. SEND IT ALL TO: traffic8@8newsnow.com.