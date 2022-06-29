LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Meet the Big Squeeze’s cousin on the 95/515.

We’ve been talking for months about the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s fixer-upper project on the freeway between the Spaghetti Bowl and Charleston.

Now welcome to the upgrade work on Charleston itself around the 95/515.

NDOT is having another one of those in-person public meetings a week from today – July 6th – to go over the whole thing, including widening Charleston around the freeway, adding additional turn lanes to get onto the 95/515 from Charleston and lots of other proposed improvements.

The meeting will be from 4 in the afternoon until 7 in the evening at the East Las Vegas Library on Bonanza between Eastern and Mojave. And the virtual public meeting that started yesterday is scheduled to continue through the month of July

To check out all of NDOT’s info on the project, click – – – > HERE.

