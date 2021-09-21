What’s Driving You Crazy? – The Big Squeeze on the 95/515 gets shifty

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The big squeeze on the 95/515 is getting shifty

Just when you were maybe starting to get used to the two lanes only in both directions of the freeway between the spaghetti bowl and eastern, NDOT decides to keep you on your toes:

First, on the northbound side:

You’re down to one lane from Eastern to Las Vegas Blvd. That was scheduled to start at 11 last night and is supposed to wrap up at 6.

Tonight into tomorrow morning, it’s one lane only for the short – but sometimes very crowded – stretch from Las Vegas Blvd to the Spaghetti Bowl.

Tuesday night into Wednesday, they switch over to the southbound side, giving you only one lane from the Spaghetti Bowl to Las Vegas Blvd

Wednesday night into Thursday it’ll be the closure of a couple of on-ramps to the northbound freeway: from Eastern and from Las Vegas Blvd.

Plenty more for later on in the week, too.

You can check out NDOT’s website that’s all about the project by clicking HERE.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone

If there’s something driving you crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.