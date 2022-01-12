What’s Driving You Crazy? – “The Big Squeeze” gets shiftier on the 95/515

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The “Big Squeeze” gets shifty ahead of more bridge demolition

As part of the ongoing $40-million dollar I-515 Viaduct Rehabilitation Project, various lane restrictions and ramp closures have been going on all week and will continue the rest of the week. They’re all on NDOT’s i515project.com website.

The bigger part of the story is Monday’s demolition of the northbound 95/515 bridge over Eastern, which means a 9-day closure of Eastern *under* the freeway.

Southbound drivers on the 95/515 are now using the reconstructed lanes from last year’s demolition of *that* part of the freeway bridge. If that experience is any indication, the upcoming demolition and restrictions should go fairly smoothly – including suggested detours for north and southbound travel while Eastern is closed. That’s taking Bonanza and/or Stewart to Maryland Pkwy. Local business access on Eastern *will* still be open.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone

