LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The teeny-tiny traffic tie-up that’s just the beginning of NDOT’s ginormous Tropicana Transformation.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation’s $305-million project at I-15 has been broken into four phases, each of which will get a lot more attention as they impact all aspects of traffic in the area.

But there’s a chance you could miss the project’s soft opening. Starting tomorrow, small stretches of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin drives are scheduled to have lane shifts for a week. For southbound Frank Sinatra from Trop to Reno, it’s a 24/7 weeklong move. For Dean Martin there will be nighttime work only *northbound* just north of Hacienda at Ali Baba.

We’re all going to experience the big changes to the intersection, whether we know about them ahead of time or not. But NDOT is going out of its way to be as up-front as it can be, and there are a ton more stories about I-15 and trop ahead.

Here’s a link to NDOT’s project website.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone