What’s Driving You Crazy? – The 215 Beltway down to 1 lane in each direction over the weekend

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – It’s not a complete closure of the 215 beltway in the southwest valley this weekend . . .

But you might want to pretend it’s shut down, because if you’re stuck in severe lane restrictions, it just. Might. Drive. You. Crazy.

Let’s go with the specifics:

Southbound 215 traffic will be down to one lane between Summerlin Parkway and Flamingo Road for most of Saturday, Jan. 18. Then on Sunday, Jan. 19, *NORTH*bound 215 traffic will be down to one lane between Durango Drive and Charleston.

AND – BONUS – a couple of hour-long lane closures here and there along the beltway even into Monday:

Sometime between 5am and 9am Saturday, the 215 southbound off-ramp to Sahara Avenue will be closed for about an hour.

Some time between 7am and 10am Saturday, the 215 southbound off-ramp to Flamingo will be closed for about an hour.

From 6am to 2:30pm Saturday, the northbound 215 will have one lane closed between Tropicana Avenue and Hualapai Way.

From 2am to 7pm Sunday, the northbound 215 will be down to one lane from Durango Drive to Charleston.

From 3am to 7pm Sunday, the southbound 215 will have one lane closed from Charleston to Flamingo.

And on the MLK Holiday Monday, from 6am to 5pm the northbound 215 will have one lane closed from Durango to Charleston.

As we mentioned, you might just want to avoid the 215 beltway in either direction in the west and southwest valley this weekend – anywhere between Summerlin Pkwy on the north and Durango/Sunset on the south.

It’s all part of Clark County’s ongoing widening project on the 215 beltway in the southwest.

Buckle up, drive carefully and use your turn signal, which is even easier when you PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s really driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.