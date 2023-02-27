LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer email on one of the worst kept secrets about a supposedly HOV-only access ramp to the 95 in the far northwest valley. Drivers in the area, I bet you know exactly what I’m talking about.

Debra writes:

“Making that half-ramp from Elkhorn to the south 95 HOV only is ridiculous! We all use it anyway. It drives me nuts that drivers who choose to follow the law have to take Elkhorn to Durango to get on the freeway. The so-called HOV only on/off ramp is less than a mile from my house. This needs to be changed. I’m sure many in this area thinking the same thing.”

Debra, officially both the Nevada Dept of Transportation and the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol say all drivers are required to follow the law, meaning any vehicle using those ramps must have 2 or more occupants. *Un*-officially both agencies are well aware of what’s going on there.

