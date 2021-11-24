What’s Driving You Crazy? – Test driving a variation on speed bumps

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – It’s not Beethoven or Mozart, but Clark County may have just composed a tune that might be called, “variations on a speed bump.”

Did you catch this on the news the other day? Here’s County Commissioner Tick Segerblom talking about the speed bump variation they’ve introduced, called: the speed “cushion.” This is on Spencer in the near southeast valley. Segerblom says:

“The reality is: we need to stop – in these older neighborhoods in particular – people cutting through. In this case between Flamingo and Desert Inn. So we’re trying to figure out a way to slow traffic down. We now have these new “speed cushions,” which are not cement. They’re rubber.”

They even sent us this video of the speed cushion in action. Hang on!

Try to calm yourselves. The County is calling the “speed cushions” a “pilot project” to see what the actual impacts are to traffic and the neighborhood.

Call it whatever you want. If it gets people to slow down, I’m all for it.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone

If there’s something driving you crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.