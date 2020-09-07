What’s Driving You Crazy? – Temporary headaches on the road to improved pedestrian safety

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Temporary headaches on the road to improved pedestrian safety in downtown Las Vegas

The City of Las Vegas is kicking off 9 months of work to make Fremont Street and the surrounding downtown area safer for pedestrians.

Starting tomorrow morning and running weekdays from 7am to 3pm the focus will be on three particular intersections along Fremont: Main, First & Fourth streets.

The city says that when it’s finished the area will have enhanced:

Bollard security

Street lighting

Traffic signals

to go along with

Pedestrian sidewalk improvements

This part of the project is expected to wrap up in January of next year. Then the focus will shift to two other Fremont street intersections (Casino Center, and Third), as well as nearby First and Stewart.

Watch out for lane restrictions and expect delays during the work hours. The city suggests Casino Center or Maryland Pkwy as workarounds.

