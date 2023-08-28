LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Can you imagine the 95/515 freeway between the Spaghetti Bowl and Charleston – destroyed (and rebuilt)? The Nevada Dept of Transportation wants your thoughts!

It’s the “Downtown Access Project,” otherwise known as NDOT/DAP.

The project will bring huge construction changes on the 95/515 from Rancho west of the Spaghetti Bowl over to Pecos.

The ”Big Squeeze” was all about making the old freeway safer. NDOT/DAP will see a complete rebuild of the area, with multiple options on the table: from putting the freeway on the ground, to keeping it above ground but shifting it north or south of the current layout.

Now NDOT is inviting you to their third public meeting on the project. It’s tomorrow from 4 to 7 with a presentation scheduled for 5:30 at the City of Las Vegas “East Las Vegas Community Center” at Eastern and Stewart, just south of the freeway.

Can’t make it? Don’t worry. The meeting has been going on virtually and will be up and running 24/7 until September 14th at ndotdap.com.

To visit the virtual public meeting click – – – > HERE.

