LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A “big picture” step back to ask “What have we done to our kids and grandkids?”

A viewer turns the mirror around on life in 2023.

Bob writes:

“Do car commercials and video games have an unreasonable effect on dangerous driving?”



Bob explains: “I took my grandson out for a driving lesson (he has his permit) and he asked if he could do donuts in a parking lot, on dry pavement, in an suv?! I asked if he was kidding. He replied, in all honesty (with both his voice and eyes) ‘no.’ I asked him: ‘Why do you think you can do that?’ His answer: ‘Watch tv commercials and my video games, grampa. They do all kinds of cool stuff!’”

Bob asked for my thoughts, but I want to ask for yours. Do we need to do a better job of raising our young people so they at least know the difference between tv & video games and real life?

