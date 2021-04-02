What’s Driving You Crazy? – Taking the pulse of the Centennial Bowl neighborhood

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Taking the pulse of the neighborhood on the project where the 95 meets the northern 215 beltway. Let’s go . . .”Centennial Bowling!”
In a completely unscientific poll, I asked a Centennial Hills facebook group for their thoughts on the project and how it’s affected their lives.
Bex commented:
“It’s great. Can’t wait for it to be done. The construction will make life easier to get on the 215 from the 95. I don’t mind it. Plus it’s job security for our blue collar folks “
From Carol:
“All the building going on in Centennial Hills is bringing in a lot of people, which create the need for that giant freeway system and also brings in more crime.”
Cyndie concludes:
“Still can’t go north after a Walmart trip “
Pretty sure that’ll change by the time the project is in the history books, Cyndie – 3 years from now.
If you want to weigh in, we’d love to hear from you. Just look for this story on my facebook page: @natetannenbaum as well as the 8newsnow facebook and twitter pages.
Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!
If there’s something that’s driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.