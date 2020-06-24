What’s Driving You Crazy? – Summer driving tips

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Just in time for the hottest temps of the year (so far) – – it’s the “What’s Driving You Crazy” annual Summer driving tips, with another big ol’ shout-out to my pals at the Nevada Dept of Transportation.

It’s mostly a check-list of things to stay on top of like:

•Check tire pressure and tread. Colder winter temperature can reduce tire pressure, potentially leading to increased wear and poor handling. As warmer weather arrives, make sure your vehicle tires are properly inflated to manufacturer recommendations, which can also enhance fuel efficiency.

• Check vehicle lights, including headlights, brake lights, back-up lights, tail-lights, parking lights and turn signals.

• Check windshield wipers. Be ready for summer showers by checking and replacing wiper blades if needed.

• Check vehicle brakes, filters, oil and all other fluid levels, hoses and belts.

• Check vehicle battery and cables.

• Check vehicle air conditioning.

• Pack an extra bottle of drinking water. It can provide hydration and can be used for cooling down an overheated engine, washing hands after any urgent roadside vehicle repairs and more.

• Be familiar with your vehicle’s spare tire and tire repair accessories. Some new vehicles no longer come with a spare tire as standard equipment.

• Share the road. Warmer weather brings more motorcyclists, bicyclists and pedestrians to Nevada roads. Everyone should watch for each other and share the road.

• Slow down during rains. Infrequent summer rains can produce exceptionally slippery roads due to oil and other leaked fluids on roadway surfaces mixing with rainwater.

I want to make sure, also, to give a shout-out to the “Freeway Service Patrol.” Those great folks who wear, like, twelve different hats and would probably bake you a batch of cookies if they had the time.

They help get stalled cars out of traffic, and provide basic first aid including cpr. They put out small car fires. They also work with hazmat situations. Oh. And it’s pretty hot out there. Full disclosure: the Freeway Service Patrol is provided by Quality Towing, a division of United Road Towing, and is sponsored by State Farm.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.