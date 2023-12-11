LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Understanding the meaning of the term “substantial completion.”

Here’s an update on the huge project where US95 meets the 215 northern beltway, as we go . . . “Centennial Bowling!”

When the Nevada Dept of Transportation held a ribbon cutting with Governor Joe Lombardo and City, County and other state leaders, and they put out cool time lapse videos of the work that’s gone on there the last few years, you could be forgiven for thinking, “Wow! They’re all done!”

In a sign that “substantial completion” means there’s still going to be work going on there, NDOT wants you to know about two overnight Centennial Bowl ramp closures tonight.

From 8 tonight and scheduled to run until 5 tomorrow morning, you won’t be able to go from the eastbound 215 to the south 95.

You also won’t be able to get on the eastbound 215 from Sky Pointe.

There will be posted detours.

