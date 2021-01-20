What’s Driving You Crazy? – Stripped of patience on the Las Vegas Strip repaving

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Stripped of patience on the Las Vegas Strip.

The repaving of one of the most famous streets in the world was announced last year as a 5 year long project broken up into shorter pieces parts.

Viewers Becky and Joe are broken up about it.

Becky writes: “I don’t understand why las vegas blvd (or any street in Las Vegas) remains torn up with construction. Stop dawdling around and get it done.”

And from Joe: “When, if ever, are they going to finish the road construction on Las Vegas Blvd from downtown to Spring Mountain?”

Becky and Joe: You’re not alone, and I do have a partial update, but, first, a quick lesson on who’s in charge where. Las Vegas Blvd north of Sahara is in the City of Las Vegas. South of Sahara, The Strip is controlled by Clark County.

The only update I have for now is from the county. Spokesman Dan Kulin tells me about the stretch from Sahara down to Spring Mountain:

“Lane closures and lane shifts will continue until that section is done which should be in July.”

I still need to check with the City of Las Vegas on the work from Sahara north to downtown. thanks for writing in.

