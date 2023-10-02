LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – When it comes to southern Nevada road damage from the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary, Mt Charleston’s gotten most of the headlines.

Now State Highway 160 – the main road between Las Vegas and Pahrump – is saying “Hold my traffic cone.”

It may “only” be about an 8 mile stretch of the highway – roughly between Cathedral Canyon Road and Tecopa Road – but starting this morning and potentially running all of this month and most of next, the Nevada Dept of Transportation says the highway may be down to one lane only in both directions between 6am and 4pm Monday through Thursday and 6am to 2pm Fridays, with no work on weekends.

Several drainage culverts are full of rocks and the highway shoulders need repairs.

Be prepared for delays with the speed limit reduced to 55mph in the work area.

