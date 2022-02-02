What’s Driving You Crazy? – Stopping cars from being able to go 100mph?

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – More on the crash that killed 9 people in North Las Vegas this past weekend – and what the National Transportation Safety Board says may be needed to prevent similar events in the future.

Investigators say the at-fault driver may have been going more than 100mph running a red light northbound on Commerce at Cheyenne. Listen closely to what the NTSB’s Tom Chapman said Monday about crashes involving speed:

“Tragedies such as this compel us to evaluate the potential for improving safety by incorporating speed limiting technology in all vehicles.”

Yes. He said the board may look into “speed limiting technology in all vehicles.” There are already speed governors on some rental trucks where they just won’t go any faster than 65mph. No word on what a possible top speed might be on passenger cars. Any such technology would have a lot of hurdles to overcome and sure wouldn’t happen any time soon. But it’s a subject I’ll be talking more about in future reports. And I’d also like to hear what *you* think.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone

