What’s Driving You Crazy – Squeezing the 95/515 down to two lanes between the Spaghetti Bowl and Eastern

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Making sure you know about the big squeeze on the 95/515 on the east side of the Spaghetti Bowl.

As part of a $40-million fix-up project, both directions of the 95/515 will be down to 2 lanes – – for the next year-and-a-half!

The southbound side started Sunday night. Northbounders, you’ve got today and most of tomorrow before the squeeze starts Tuesday night.

Because the Nevada Dept of Transportation wants you to know as much as you can about the project, they’ve gone all-in.

There’s a website: i515project.com. Then – all using the name “i515fixlv” – there are Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages. You can sign up for text alerts. You say the internet and all that social media’s not your thing? NDOT’s also got regular phone numbers you can call or text with service in both english and en espanol.

FOR TEXT ALERTS: Text 515PROJECT to 775-242-9168

PHONE CALLS IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH: 702-426-7505

MORE INFO ON RAMP CLOSURES FROM NDOT:

June 27 – September 1

• The southbound I-515 off-ramp at Casino Center Boulevard will be closed from 9 p.m., June 27, until 5 a.m., September 1.

June 27 – June 29

• The Las Vegas Boulevard onramp to southbound I-515 will be closed from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of June 27 and concluding the morning of June 29.

• The southbound I-515 off-ramp to Eastern Avenue will be closed from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of June 27 and concluding the morning of June 29.

June 28 – July 1

• The Casino Center Boulevard onramp to northbound I-515 will be closed from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of June 28 and concluding the morning of July 1.

June 29 – July 1

• The Eastern Avenue onramp to northbound I-515 will be closed from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of June 29 and concluding the morning of July 1.

• The northbound I-515 off-ramp to Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed

