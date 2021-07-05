What’s Driving You Crazy? – SPEEDING!

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – More on headlights and speeders

After a “Driving You Crazy” story last month with a viewer complaint about people not using their headlights, another viewer, Wendy, responded:

“When I turn on the ignition, I turn on my headlights. It’s automatic.”

Good for you, Wendy. And Wendy’s got something else on her mind, too, writing:

“Aren’t people getting sick and tired of streets and highways being used for race tracks? Driving down Sunset, a car zoomed past me going 65 in a 35. After crossing Boulder Hwy she floored it and was gone in a flash, estimated speed 80mph in a 45. Can someone explain where the traffic cops are?”

Well, Wendy, we’ll bring this up in one of our “Mornings With Metro” conversations with the leadership team of the police dept. Stay tuned, and thanks again for taking the time to write in.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.