What’s Driving You Crazy? – Speeding in residential neighborhoods (again)

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Residential neighborhood speeding. Again.

Both Metro and North Las Vegas police recently took street racers into custody in the northwest valley. It may be a start. But for folks like Han, there’s still a very real problem in many parts of town. He writes:

“The stretch of Hammer lane between Allen and Simmons sees regular speeding at near freeway speeds, along with stop sign running at Hammer and Ferrell, as well as burnouts and donuts in the area. Really looking for help here before people end up in a fatal crash or a car ends up in someone’s living room.”

Han, thanks for writing in. I’m happy to pass your note along to the North Las Vegas police.

I can also tell you that in the most recent publicized crackdown, having video of the problem was a big help to investigators, although *your* safety is the most important.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone

