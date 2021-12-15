What’s Driving you Crazy? – Speeders on the 215 beltway

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer is fed up with speeders on the 215 beltway. Here’s the email from Cheryl:

“They should rename the 215 all the way from Gibson in Henderson to Cheyenne in the northwest “The Las Vegas Motor Speedway PRACTICE TRACK!”

She adds: “The left lane at all hours of the day is a roaring thrill ride for some drivers! I set my cruise control to 65 and if I’m in the far left lane – which I avoid like crazy – I am run up on, given obscene gestures, and they are gone around me so fast I can’t get a glimpse of their license plate. What happened to police on the overpasses and motorcycle officers chasing them down? Please patrol and stop these idiots!!!!

Cheryl, I’m passing your note along, but I can tell you that the Highway Patrol folks from the Nevada State Police have talked in the past about the priority of getting impaired drivers off the road. And they do go after speeders. But I’m afraid they’ll never run out of volunteers for their social media posts highlighting the people who endanger their lives and those of everyone around them when they’re busted at speeds over 100mph.

And while I get your point about renaming the road, I’m pretty sure it’s still going to be the “Bruce Woodbury Beltway” in honor of the man who served many years on the Clark County Commission and was instrumental in getting the project off the ground.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone

