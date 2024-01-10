LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The start of a new year can be a “turning point,” especially for drivers who don’t seem to be aware of some highly sophisticated technology that’s right at their fingertips.

Indiana State Police Sgt John Perrine has become a YouTube sensation for a not-so-tongue-in-cheek Public Service announcement. Here’s what he says in the video connected to this story:

“What if I told you there’s a feature on every car that’s standard that not only will help prevent crashes, but also help prevent road rage a little bit. Let me show you. To the left side of your steering wheel there’s a stick that comes out. It’s pretty incredible. It’s called a Turn Signal. If you push it down, on the front of your car it starts making a light flash. On the back of your car, it also flashes a light indicating that you’re going to turn left – or make a lane change. And if you push it up it indicates that you’re gonna go right. Now this is not only the right thing to do. It’s not only against the law *not* to use it. It’s the courteous thing to do. It’s going to help people around you understand your indication that you’re going to make a lane movement or make a turn. So – please – use your turn signal.”

Is anyone listening?

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone! When you write in to join the “Driving You Crazy” conversation, photos and video obviously help tell your story, but not taken while you’re driving!

