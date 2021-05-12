What’s Driving You Crazy? – Slowing your overnight jam on US95

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

8NewsNow Traffic Anchor

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Putting the overnight brakes on your jam from the Spaghetti Bowl to the Rainbow Curve.

Last night the Nevada Dept of Transportation started a 6-week closure of the left shoulder and the H-O-V lane of northbound US95 from Rancho around the Rainbow Curve to Washington.

It’s scheduled to run Mondays through Fridays from 8pm to 6am until June 30th.

Even though there’s usually not a whole lot of traffic there during those hours, the work being done could for sure be a distraction: they’re changing all the super-tall lights in that stretch to more energy-efficient LEDs.

Buckle up, drive carefully and use your turn signal, which is even easier when you PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.

