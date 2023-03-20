LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Don’t stop me even if you’ve heard this one before – because they’re doing it again.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation will be shutting down Tropicana at midnight tonight between The Strip and Dean Martin Drive for another round of tweaks to the Diverging Diamond Interchange.

NDOT is constantly reviewing traffic cameras for any confusion about the right way to get across Tropicana, and how to turn left from the northbound I-15 exit. Remember when NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins talked about that ramp?

“It’s a counter-intuitive move, because normally, when you take a left, you would cross traffic. But, in this, we want want you to hug that left turn. And, if you’re going left, stay in the left lane.”

The closure is scheduled to run until 5 tomorrow morning, but even if you miss the closure itself, keep your eyes peeled in that Diverging Diamond. And stay tuned for Wednesday’s report on more i15-Trop news: the construction of a half freeway interchange for the 15 – at Harmon.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and – please put down that phone

Join the “Driving You Crazy” conversation at: traffic8@8newsnow.com