What’s Driving You Crazy? – Shutting down a busy intersection east of downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Your already tangled up drive on Charleston from Maryland Pkwy to Eastern is about to get even funkier.

Scheduled to start Thursday night at 8 and stay shut until 8 Sunday night, the City of Las Vegas is completely shutting down the intersection of Charleston at Fremont, just east of Eastern.

It’s part of the city’s long-term storm drain improvement project in the area. That’s why Charleston has those tough lane restrictions around Maryland Pkwy.

Anyway, here are the city’s suggested detours:

For drivers northbound on Fremont (or Boulder Hwy), you’ll be coned off way back at Mojave where you could go all the way up to Stewart for westbound travel.

Southbound Fremont drivers coming from the downtown Las Vegas area will be coned south at Eastern. Same goes for eastbound Charleston: you’ll have to go south on Eastern where you can go down to Oakey, then east to Fremont / Boulder Hwy.

Westbounders on Charleston will be detoured north on Mojave.

READ THE NEWS RELEASE from the City of Las Vegas by clicking —> HERE.

