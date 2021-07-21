What’s Driving You Crazy? – Shout-out to the herculean effort to clear US93 after last week’s rain

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A pat on the back and an “atta boy” to the Nevada Dept of Transportation.

When Mom Nature shut down the main road between Clark and Lincoln counties a week ago tonight, it wasn’t a pretty picture.

NDOT says torrential rain and mud slides across US93 left a 10-foot-tall, 30-foot-wide “earthen deposit” about 15 miles south of Alamo. It was the equivalent of almost three football fields laid end-to-end. Two-dozen workers used six front wheel loaders, nine tractor-trailers, and a bulldozer. It took them 600 truck trips to move over 17,000 cubic yards of material.

The National Weather Service estimates that upwards of 2-and-a-half inches of rain fell in the area in a 48-hour period, leading to the approximately 36 hour detour for drivers into southwest Utah to wind back into Lincoln County.

Kudos again to the emergency response contractor, Aggregate Industries, and all the NDOT crews who made it happen.

No quiz on any of this, but you can go back over all the facts and figures – or – better yet – share it with your friends on the social medias!

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone. If there’s something driving you crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.