What’s Driving You Crazy? – Shifting US95 north of Goldfield

GOLDFIELD, NV ( KLAS ) – It might sound like I’m trying to steal Ron Futrell’s thunder for his weekly reports on the Golden Knights that we call “Striking Gold” – but I swear I’m not.

Today, I’m “Striking Gold-field!”

We’re giving a shout-out to rural Nevada by zooming in on a Nevada Dept of Transportation project just north of the tiny town of Goldfield. Goldfielders should already be well aware of this, but city folk may just now be learning about it thanks to Nye County’s facebook page.

US95 is just about the only way to drive from here to Reno, so this might be useful information for anyone planning that trip.

The project that started a couple of months ago will eventually shift US95 slightly to the west just north of Goldfield as a nearby mine plans on expanding.

An NDOT update says they’re working on detours around the work area that are shutting 95 traffic down to one lane in each direction with a 40mph speed limit.

Weather permitting – they’re hoping to start laying new asphalt in a few weeks.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.