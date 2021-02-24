What’s Driving You Crazy? – Sewer work on Nellis north of Tropicana

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – More work on Nellis and Tropicana.

The Clark County Water Reclamation District wants you to know that Nellis from Tropicana north to just about Harmon is going to be a rough ride for a few weeks. It starts tomorrow night with Nellis down to one lane each direction for what they describe as “potholing” work until 6 Friday morning.

You’ll get a break for a week before they dig in for 24/7 work from 10pm March 8 to the 11th for sewer removal and replacement. That will also have Nellis down to one lane in each direction from Trop north to Billman (a block or so south of Harmon).

You might want to skip Nellis during all this work. You can head west to Mountain Vista or east to Boulder Highway.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone

