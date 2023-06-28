LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Junior Traffic Buddies may already know the answer to this, but some folks are still curious: a viewer wants to know why some school zone lights are flashing even when there’s no school.

“All around town I see those ’25mph When Flashing’ lights in the mornings and afternoons. Can’t they be turned off when school’s out? Can police still ticket drivers violating the speeds even when there is no school?”

Bert, you’re not the only one wondering, so I’m happy to help. The lights aren’t on at every campus, but the ones that are were keeping kids safe during a couple weeks of summer classes, and others are still being used because some campuses are serving meals for the students, meaning youngsters hopefully using crosswalks – and drivers slowing down because, to answer your other question, yes, violators are subject to citations.

Always good to keep an eye out for kids around schools. And – guess what, kids? – classes start in just over a month, anyway!

