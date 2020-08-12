What’s Driving You Crazy? – School Zone flashing light update

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A school zone flashing light update.

The City of Las Vegas says CCSD has confirmed to their Public Works team that with no students in classrooms in the first semester that starts august 24th, no school zone flashing lights will be activated – *except* for campuses used as food distribution sites.

As for private and charter schools within the City of Las Vegas that also have school zone flashing lights, the city says it’s working to make sure it has the most up-to-date information, noting: “We are able to activate/deactivate each system remotely and can make adjustments immediately if/when a school’s situation changes.”

Remember how we learned earlier that each city in the county controls the school zone lights within their boundaries. We’ll update you with Henderson and North Las Vegas info before school starts.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.