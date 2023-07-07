BOULDER CITY, NV ( KLAS ) – A different Hoover Dam heads-up.

We told you that the pedestrian part of the Bypass Bridge is closing for about a week, starting July 17 for maintenance and repairs. That’s a week from this coming monday, not affecting traffic.

But here’s the other heads-up that’s all about cars coming and going from the magnificent bridge that we may have come to take for granted.

Starting next Monday – July 10 – the Nevada Dept of Transportation starts a nearly three-week long project that will have the two miles leading up to and coming fron the bridge reduced to one lane at a time 24/7 – except for no work on weekends.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone

