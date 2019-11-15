What’s Driving You Crazy? – Roadblocks during the Rock’N’Roll marathon

A marathon of roadblocks may drive you crazy this weekend.

The 2019 Humana Rock ‘N’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon & Half Marathon is Sunday, with the 26.2 mile race starting at 4:30pm on Las Vegas Blvd just north of the Park MGM. But there are marathon events all weekend with road closures and detours you’ll need to know about if you’re going anywhere through the heart of town. The marathon folks have put together detailed info pages you might want to check out, including a street-by-street hour-by-hour list and a zoomable .pdf map showing you where tens of thousands of runners will be doing their thing after the sun goes down Sunday.

https://www.runrocknroll.com/en/Events/Las-Vegas/The-Races/Road-Closures

There’s also a 5k race Saturday evening at 6 that’ll tie up Industrial from the west end of the Fashion Show Mall up to Sahara.

Regional Transportation Commission bus service will be affected by the events, and they’ve got information riders might want to check out.

https://www.rtcsnv.com/ways-to-travel/schedules-maps/2019-marathon-detour/

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.