LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – If you don’t normally hang out in downtown Las Vegas, but might be thinking about going there this weekend, you need to know that there are signs like this [above] all over the area.

The first event is a 5k race through the downtown area, starting at 5 Saturday evening. Although many of the affected streets won’t officially be closed until 4:30, don’t be surprised to find tricky conditions starting earlier than that.

The bigger races – the 10k and half-marathon – start at 4:30 Sunday afternoon on The Strip between Flamingo and Tropicana, you need to know that many I-15 freeway exits from Tropicana all the way up to Charleston will be closed from 2:30 in the afternoon until as late as 10:30 Sunday night. The half marathon will tie up Las Vegas Blvd all the way up to the Fremont Street Experience.

There will be plenty of signage and warnings for drivers about the races, but feel free to spread the word to anyone you think might need to know.

