LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – We may not like the orange cones and the road construction projects that slow us down, but we shouldn’t ignore or disrespect the men and women who put on the hard hats and brightly colored vests to get the work done.

As part of “National Work Zone Awareness Week” the folks at the Utah Dept of Transportation found a neat way to drive home the point that every person on every work crew has a family.

They put together a video [above] moving from one worker to another as you hear the voices of children saying:

“He comes to all my baseball games.”

“He makes me laugh with his funny jokes.”

“He’s the leader of my scout group.”

“She gives me hugs and kisses and keeps me safe.”

“Because the things he does help all of us – be alert! Our parents are at work!”

I’m pretty sure director Kristina Swallow and everyone at the Nevada Dept of Transportation would say “here here” to that.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone. If there’s something driving you crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.