What’s Driving You Crazy? – Resort Corridor drivers catch a weekend break

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Another weekend break from the Resort Corridor Project.

You know: the one that has some drivers snarling on The Strip as they navigate diversions and one-lane-only in each direction between Sahara and Spring Mountain.

Once again – in recognition of another round of tens of thousands of extra visitors, anyone driving through the strip repaving area is guaranteed at least **two** lanes of travel in each direction this Saturday and Sunday.

So whether it’s NASCAR, Fight Night – or even the extra people in town for the first in the west Nevada caucus, there may still be delays on Las Vegas Blvd on the north end of the strip – just not as bad as they’ll be back to next week.

And here’s another plug for Clark County’s “Resort Corridor” website. It’s not just for traffic nerds. Anyone who could get caught up in the multi-year repaving and improvement project will find plenty of useful info, starting with some cool interactive graphics highlighting current slowdown scenarios.

Here’s the link: https://resortcorridor.com/

Buckle up, drive carefully and use your turn signal, which is even easier when you PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s really driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.