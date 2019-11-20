What’s Driving You Crazy? – Repaving the Strip

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Upcoming lane closures on the Las Vegas Strip aren’t anything like the Rock’n’Roll Marathon, but they still might drive you crazy.

This is just the beginning of what Clark County says is a long-term project that will affect Las Vegas Blvd from Sahara all the way down to the 215 southern beltway.

But don’t freak out – yet. The project is broken up into 7 phases that could last up to – five years.

Think of it as your next “Project Neon” – but just for Las Vegas Blvd.

The first phase is all about the very short stretch around Convention Center Drive – from the Resorts World project down to Spring Mountain – mostly during overnight hours.

Each direction of The Strip will lose at least one lane during overnight hours. It was supposed to start Wednesday morning, but Mother Nature and the rain had other plans. So it’s now scheduled to start at 12:30am Thursday (that’s a half-hour after midnight), and run until 11am with a repeat performance Thursday night into Friday. They’ll take the weekend off, then go at it again from 12:30am to 11am Monday Tuesday and Wednesday, with no work on Thanksgiving or the rest of the holiday weekend.

Clark County has a website with the option to sign up for email or text alerts:

https://resortcorridor.com

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.