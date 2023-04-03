LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Hope for the best and prepare for the worst. And this is just the beginning.

The first of several months of repaving the Las Vegas Formula 1 race track on and around The Strip started last night and is scheduled to run through Friday.

Sands between Las Vegas Blvd and Howard Hughes Pkwy is one of those streets that has three different names. Let’s go over them: West of The Strip, it’s “Spring Mountain.” East of Paradise, it’s Twain.

Inbetween, it’s Sands. And while there will supposedly be open lanes between The Strip and Hughes Pkwy, it might not be a bad idea to be prepared for complete closures there and plan on navigating the lane restrictions on Desert Inn between Valley View and Paradise, where at least you know you can get through.

The official Formula 1 web page describes the repaving as “rolling closures,” which is supposed to mean an open lane or two, but is it worth the headache of finding out the hard way? We’ll be keeping an eye on it.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and – please put down that phone

