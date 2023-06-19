LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – If you’re a frequent flyer on Summerlin Pkwy, you’re already well-aware of the ongoing work there. Now get ready for the latest round of lane restrictions and ramp closures.

This week it’s all about repaving the parkway from Anasazi to Town Center and also to Rampart. Not only will both directions be down to one lane from 8 in the evening until 6 each following morning, the Nevada Dept of Transportation will be closing some of the ramps at those interchanges for up to two hours at a time.

Kinda hard to plan ahead when there aren’t specifics on those ramp closures, but maybe it helps to know what you might run into? Again: it’s from 8 each evening until 6 each following morning.

Buckle up, drive carefully, and please put down that phone!

Join the “Driving You Crazy” conversation at: traffic8@8newsnow.com