What’s Driving You Crazy? – Repaving Rampart

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Making sure you’re up to speed on a different road project in the northwest valley

It may not impact as many drivers as the Centennial Bowl, but a heavily traveled street is in the middle of big-time lane restrictions that are scheduled to last through November.

The City of Las Vegas says Rampart between Lake Mead and Cheyenne is being repaved with all the other work that goes along with it. This will include new lane markings, bike lanes and a couple of intersections are getting flashing lights for pedestrian crossing.

During the day – 9am to 3pm – you’ll be down to one lane in each direction. From 3 each afternoon through 9 each following morning they say there will be two lanes for each direction of travel.

Suggest workarounds: the 215 beltway to the west or Buffalo to the east.

Primary work activities of milling and overlay repaving will take approximately two weeks within the 8-week schedule, subject to equipment availability. Following the paving, the utilities/manholes will be raised to be flush with the new pavement.

Preliminary work in the area was completed last fall and consisted of improvements to the sidewalk areas to meet federal Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, which included the reconstruction of concrete cross gutter, and curb and gutter. The current work consists of full-depth pavement removal and reconstruction, installation of new traffic delineations, bike lanes and pedestrian flashers at Point Conception Drive and Lazarette Drive.

Las Vegas Paving is the contractor. The estimated cost of the work is $1.3 million, with funding provided by the Southern Nevada Regional Transportation Commission’s Fuel Revenue Indexing tax.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

