What’s Driving You Crazy? – Repaving on Lake Mead in Henderson

HENDERSON, NV ( KLAS ) – Overnight lane restrictions in Henderson might just drive you crazy.

We’re talking about one of the busiest stretches of Lake Mead: between the 95/515/I-11 and Boulder Highway.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation says it’ll be down to one lane in each direction starting at 7 Monday night and scheduled to run every night this week until 6 each following morning. That’s the part that has the potential to really grind your nerves. NDOT crews often finish their work early, getting cones out of your way before they wreak rush-hour havoc. But sometimes they linger a little longer than anticipated.

If you want to avoid the area, you could slide down Boulder Highway to Horizon for access to the 95/515, and maybe working your way up to the westbound 215. Or you could exit the eastbound 215 at the south 95/515, also exiting at Horizon.

The reason for the lane restriction? Repaving, part of a 2-mile, $4.4 million improvement project that started in September and may be done by the end of this month.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.