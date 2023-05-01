LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A Jerry Seinfeld kind of question about ongoing road work in the Spaghetti Bowl. Viewer Andrew didn’t come right out and ask “What’s The Deal???” but he did say:

“The last 3 weeks or so, I’ve seen construction equipment parked off to the right side of the 15 at the on ramp from the 95. I want an explanation of the overnight work from there up to Lake Mead.”

Andrew, this is the project that can and has wreaked havoc on the early rush hour drive northbound on the 15 getting into and through the Spaghetti Bowl.

The explanation of the work from the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s Justin Hopkins:

“Crews are paving the shoulder and outside lane of the freeway between the Spaghetti Bowl and Craig Rd. This requires several weeks of overnight lane closure from 9pm to 5 each following morning.”

Sometimes they get you back to two or three lanes before 5. Sometimes not until closer to 5:30. Andrew, thanks for writing in.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone.

