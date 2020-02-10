What’s Driving You Crazy? – Repaving Koval Lane (FINALLY!)

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – From the “no pain, no gain” dept of “What’s Driving You Crazy.”

This is all about *repaving* Koval Lane from Tropicana on the south all the way up to the Sands Expo Center. I can’t even tell you how many complaints “Driving You Crazy” has gotten about the bumpy ride on Koval. If there’s good news with the single-lane-in-each-direction restriction during the repaving, it’s that it’s happening in somewhat-less-traveled hours, specifically between 8pm and 6am. so drivers shouldn’t be inconvenienced during morning or afternoon rush hours. And it’ll be even better when it’s all done.

The work started last night and is set to run until Friday morning of this week, with Clark County saying that a repeat performance is likely next week – excluding the upcoming Presidents Day holiday weekend. No definitive word on when the work will be done.

Besides repaving and median improvements, a notable part of the project will be the addition of a third left turn from northbound Koval to westbound Sands.

This whole project is just part of Clark County’s ongoing “Resort Corridor” improvement. They’ve got their own website where you can sign up for email and/or text alerts: https://www.resortcorridor.com/

Buckle up, drive carefully and use your turn signal, which is even easier when you PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s really driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.