What’s Driving You Crazy? – Repaving I-15 between Jean and Primm

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A real “tell all your friends” alert for southbound I-15 drivers heading to California.

This afternoon the Nevada Dept of Transportation starts a repaving project on the freeway between Jean and Primm. You’ll be down to two lanes between 2 and 6pm, then down to one lane from 6pm to 6am.

It might not be as bad as maybe it sounds – for a couple of reasons:

No work on weekends – especially the upcoming memorial day holiday – with work suspended until Wednesday, June 2nd. The project is planned as a so-called “moving operation” in two mile-at-a-time stretches.

NDOT says the nearly $11-million 16-mile project will take 100 work days. But they also say they hope it’s done before the end of the year.

You’re advised to plan on 10-minute delays through work zones. But if you have the option, completely avoiding the weekday work hours of 2pm to 6am might not be a bad idea.

