What’s Driving You Crazy? – Repaving a busy street in Henderson

HENDERSON, NV ( KLAS ) – Heads-up for one of Henderson’s busy surface streets.

While freeway projects grab all the headlines – like the Big Squeeze on the 95/515 east of the Spaghetti Bowl – we all know there are cones lurking in all corners of the valley.

The City of Henderson says that today, tomorrow and Wednesday a repaving project is going to have Stephanie Street down to one lane in each direction from 6am to 4pm between the 215 and the Union Pacific railroad tracks just south of American Pacific.

Work like this often happens during overnight hours, but Henderson says temperature requirements for Las Vegas Paving’s asphalt are making it a daytime project.

During the work hours, getting to or from the 215 might be easier on Valle Verde to the west or Gibson to the east.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone

If there’s something driving you crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.